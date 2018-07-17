Prime Minister fends off challenge to Brexit customs plans by just six votes

Theresa May has seen off a significant challenge to her Brexit plans, thwarting a rebel Tory move which could have forced her to try to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU.

But the Prime Minister went down to defeat on a separate amendment to her flagship Trade Bill, which will require her to seek continued UK participation in the EU’s system for regulation of medicines after Brexit.

In dramatic scenes in the House of Commons, ministers made a last-ditch effort to stave off defeat by offering to introduce amendments in the House of Lords which would deal with “the essence” of rebel Tories’ concerns over future customs arrangements.

But despite the rebels’ rejection of this overture, Mrs May emerged triumphant by a margin of just six votes, as the Commons rejected the key amendment by 307-301.