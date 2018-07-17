Rare chance to see ‘century plant’ bloom at National Trust gardens

A plant which takes 20 years to mature and only blooms once in its lifetime before dying has flowered.

The Agave plant is currently blooming at the National Trust’s Overbeck’s house and gardens, near Salcombe in Devon.

It has been eight years since the last Agave is known to have flowered at the National Trust property.

The Agave mitis is also unusually displaying two spires of flowers rather than the typical single spire, both reaching an impressive 5ft in height.

Known as a century plant, because it blooms so rarely, the plants die once they have finished flowering.