RBS at risk of legal battle with London council over loans scandal

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is at risk of being drawn into a legal battle with London’s Newham Council after the local authority filed a High Court claim over an ongoing loans scandal. The east London local authority has taken out around £578 million in Lender Option Borrower Option loans – knows as Lobos – between 2003 and 2010, according to data compiled by campaign group Debt Resistance UK. Around £150 million of those loans were provided by RBS, making it the second largest lender of Lobo loans to the council behind Barclays, which is now in Newham’s crosshairs. The council has around £248.5 million in former Lobo loans from the lender, which were converted to fixed-term loans in 2016. Newham’s legal team has taken its first steps in launching legal proceedings against Barclays after filing a “protective claim” at the High Court. A full claim is expected to be filed near the end of 2018.

Controversial Lobo loans could land banks in legal battles Credit: PA

A source told the Press Association that Newham could launch a separate case against RBS in the coming weeks. A spokeswoman from Newham Council declined to comment. Lobo loans are controversial partly because the interest rate paid by councils changed at the bank’s discretion and often depended on Libor – the interbank lending rate – which banks like Barclays and RBS have been fined for rigging. There are also concerns that there were unfair penalties attached to some of the deals. Commenting on the protective claim filed against Barclays, Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We have serious concerns regarding the mis-selling of Lobo loans and manipulation of the Libor rate by Barclays and potentially other banks. “We understand that we were the first of a number of local authorities to issue a High Court claim of misrepresentation in respect of Libor manipulation. “We continue to take all steps available to us to seek to recover money potentially denied to us at a time when local services face the prospect of being diminished because of central government’s continued austerity drive.” A separate group of local councils have banded together to file their own protective claim against Barclays.

