Respond to jury call-ups at the click of a button

People called up for jury service can now reply on their PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone. A new online platform launched on Tuesday allows potential jurors to confirm their availability, request a different date or authorise someone else to respond for them. This means they no longer have to fill out and post back “cumbersome” paper forms, the Ministry of Justice said.

The department pointed to the results of a pilot scheme which showed that almost a fifth (19%) of users who tested the new service responded within seven days – compared with 1% under the paper-based system. The Juror Digital scheme, which is being rolled out in England and Wales, is the latest step in the Government’s £1 billion drive to modernise the courts system.

