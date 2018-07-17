Sir Cliff Richard waits for judge’s decision in court battle with BBC

Sir Cliff Richard is waiting to hear whether he has won a fight with the BBC over coverage of a police raid on his home following a child sex assault allegation.

A judge oversaw a High Court trial in London during April and May and is due to deliver a ruling on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old singer sued the BBC over TV coverage of a South Yorkshire Police search on his home in August 2014, and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale.

He told Mr Justice Mann that the coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims.

Bosses say the coverage of the search of the apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.