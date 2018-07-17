Thai Navy SEAL rescue hero to be honoured by Royal Navy clearance divers

A crowdfunding page launched by Royal Navy divers in support of late Navy SEAL Saman Gunan is close to reaching its target less than a week after being set up.

The 38-year-old diver died as he attempted to rescue 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand earlier this month.

A JustGiving page set up by the Royal Navy Clearance Divers Association to support Gunan’s family is now just shy of its £6,000 target.

The Thai diver, who came out of retirement to take part in the rescue mission, will also be honoured by the association with a tribute usually reserved for dead Royal Navy mine clearance divers.