Tory Chairman lambasted over ‘desperate’ Commons vote

But the senior Conservative did vote and helped Theresa May narrowly avoid a humiliating Commons defeat on Brexit trade plans.

The Conservative MP was “paired” with Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson, who recently gave birth, meaning neither would take part in the Commons votes.

Tory chairman Brandon Lewis has been accused of breaking an agreement not to vote on crucial Brexit legislation.

Mr Lewis apologised and claimed it was an “honest mistake” in “fast-moving circumstances”.

The pairing system operates by making sure that if an MP on one side of an argument is unable to vote, an opponent also sits out the division to even it out.

But a furious Ms Swinson revealed that Mr Lewis had reneged on the deal, asking Theresa May: “Just how low will your Government stoop?”

She said it was “desperate stuff” and dismissed the Conservative response that Mr Lewis had voted by mistake.

Accusing the Tories of “cheating”, she said it was a “calculated, deliberate breaking of trust” by the Government whips to “win at all costs”.

She added that the Government’s response to discrimination against pregnant women and new mums had been “shockingly poor”, so “perhaps it should be no surprise they treat MPs on [maternity] leave like this”.

Mr Lewis had missed earlier votes, but took part in the two crunch divisions on the Trade Bill.