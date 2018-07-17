What happened with the key Brexit votes?

The Government has lost its second Brexit vote in the Commons, and first over the Trade Bill.

– What happened in the Commons?

New clause 17, led by Tory MP Phillip Lee, was supported by 305 votes to 301 – majority four.

It requires the Government to seek continued UK participation in the European medicines regulatory network as a negotiating objective.

New clause 18, led by a group of backbench Tory MPs, was defeated by 307 votes to 301 – majority six.

It attempted to ensure keeping the UK in a customs union with the EU was a negotiating objective in certain circumstances.