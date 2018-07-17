Why has Theresa May capitulated to Brexiters?

Why did Theresa May capitulate to the ERG Brexiter rebels, imperiling her Brexit plan? And why did she do so when even in her own party the Brexiter ultras are a small minority, and an even tinier minority in parliament as a whole? It is because the Brexiter ultras - as opposed to the Remainer ultras - are fundamentalists; when push comes to potential Brexit betrayal, they rate an attempted redemption of the Brexit dream above loyalty to party.

Or to put It another way, if they thought it would keep the Brexit show on the road, they would even make what to them would be unholy common cause with Labour; they would even bring down the government. So they are much scarier to May and her whips than the Morgans and Soubrys of the Remainer vanguard.

Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan are leading the Remainer vanguard. Credit: PA