BA’s IT problems cause further disruptions at Heathrow

Computer problems have hit British Airways operations at London’s Heathrow Airport. British Airways has cancelled a number of short haul flights after the incident involving a “supplier IT system” on Wednesday evening. A spokesman said: “As with a number of airlines, we are experiencing some disruption at Heathrow a result of an issue with a supplier IT system.

“We are working with our supplier to urgently resolve the matter and are sorry for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans.” It is believed the problem has not hit all of the IT systems used by the airline and most are working as normal. Virgin Atlantic said it is not affected by any IT issues at Heathrow. The failure is a blow as airlines gear up for the peak holiday period. It added to earlier disruptions caused by a fire alert at Heathrow’s air traffic control tower on Wednesday afternoon.

