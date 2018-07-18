Beekeeper back at work after fundraisers help him replace vandalised hives

A beekeeper whose hives were destroyed by vandals has thanked the public for a “phenomenal” response after well-wishers raised £3,000 to replace them.

Steve Cattanach, 60, found two of his hives in Carr-Ellison Park, Hebburn, South Tyneside had been trashed, killing about 120,000 bees, in May.

Northumbria Police appealed for witnesses which was seen by Nina Goudie who set up an online fundraiser to cover the cost of replacements and over 280 people supported it, raising more than £3,000.

Mr Cattanach said: “I’m just blown away by the response.