‘Better spending money on vegetables’ – mega study busts omega-3 heart myth

Fish oil and omega-3 supplements offer little or no protection to the heart and may even lower levels of healthy cholesterol, according to a myth-busting major study. The huge review looking at trial data from more than 100,000 people around the world also failed to show any evidence that the popular supplements can reduce the risk of dying. Millions of people take omega-3 in the belief that it helps prevent heart disease and early death.

Oily fish such as salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The fatty acids, mostly found in oily fish such as salmon and tuna, are known to benefit health when consumed in small amounts in food. But controversy surrounds the burgeoning industry and hype surrounding omega-3 supplements, which are claimed to prevent a host of ills ranging from dementia and depression to heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis. The new research looked specifically at evidence of their impact on rates of heart disease, stroke and death.

Scientists from the Cochrane organisation, a global network of experts dedicated to informing health policy, pooled findings from 79 randomised trials involving 112,059 participants. The studies, conducted in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, investigated the effect on the heart and arteries of taking omega-3 and fish oil supplements. Combining results from many trials, known as “meta-analysis,” can highlight trends that may previously have been hidden.

Nuts, especially walnuts, contain the short-chain fatty acid ALA which may protect the heart – but the effect is small, say scientists Credit: Victoria Jones/PA