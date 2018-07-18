Billionaire Elon Musk apologises for Thai rescue diver ‘pedo guy’ slur

Billionaire Elon Musk has apologised to a British expat who helped with the rescue of 12 schoolboys trapped in a cave in Thailand after calling him “pedo guy”. The Twitter comment came amid a spat between Mr Musk and Vern Unsworth, a diver who had claimed the Tesla founder’s offers to help save the children were a “PR stunt”. Mr Unsworth said he was considering legal action, while some investors in Mr Musk’s company had demanded an apology.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Musk responded to a Twitter user who had shared an article about the dispute, saying: “As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader. “Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise to Mr Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.” Mr Unsworth, a Briton living in Thailand, had experience of the caves where the boys became stuck, and was part of the lengthy and complex rescue operation.

