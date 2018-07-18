Boris Johnson to make personal statement on his resignation from Government

Boris Johnson is to make a personal statement to the House of Commons on his resignation as foreign secretary following the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions, it has been confirmed.

Sources close to Mr Johnson said he had received permission from Speaker John Bercow to make the brief statement, amid intense speculation that he may use it to attack Theresa May’s approach to Brexit.

The statement adds to the challenges of a gruelling day for the Prime Minister, who is already facing a potentially difficult session of PMQs, followed by a grilling by senior MPs on Westminster’s Liaison Committee.

Mrs May will also try to rally her deeply divided Parliamentary party as she addresses a meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers in the evening.

It was not clear whether she will remain in the Commons to hear Mr Johnson’s statement.

Resignation statements have previously been used by former ministers to inflict a departing blow on prime ministers with whom they have clashed.