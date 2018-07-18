Corbyn critic John Woodcock challenged to call by-election after quitting Labour

Former Labour MP and Jeremy Corbyn critic John Woodcock has been challenged to call a by-election after quitting the party with a scathing attack on the opposition leader. A spokesman for Mr Corbyn accused the Barrow and Furness MP of deciding to “abandon” the party, after he called the Labour leader a “clear risk to UK national security as prime minister”. Mr Woodcock, 39, had been sitting as an independent since having the Labour whip withdrawn in April pending investigation of an allegation of sexual harassment. In his resignation letter he said that, under Mr Corbyn, Labour was no longer “the broad church it has historically been” and there was little chance of returning it to an “inclusive, mainstream electoral force”. Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister’s Questions, in which Mr Woodcock asked a question regarding trains, a spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said: “In normal circumstances, if you stand for election on one platform and then decide to abandon the platform you stood on, basic rules of democratic accountability suggest that you should then put that to the electorate.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Woodcock had a majority of 209 at the 2017 general election. He denies allegations over supposedly inappropriate texts and emails to a former female staff member between 2014 and 2016. In his resignation letter, he dismissed the party’s disciplinary process against him as “rigged” and said there was “clear evidence that the process has been manipulated for factional purposes”. He accused Labour general secretary Jennie Formby of overturning a previous disciplinary panel ruling and said Mr Corbyn had refused to appoint an independent investigator to rule on his case. And he said he had obtained emails showing that senior party figures were determined to prevent him standing in future elections as a Labour candidate because of his views on Mr Corbyn’s leadership. Mr Woodcock said it was “not credible” for him to expect a fair hearing from Labour, and that he would now seek an independent process to hear the case.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.