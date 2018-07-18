Deepcut hearing ‘not an inquiry into the Army’

The coroner in the long-awaited inquest into the death of a young soldier at Deepcut Barracks 23 years ago has said the hearing is “not an inquiry into the Army”. Coroner Peter Rook QC made the remark as he began reading his ruling into the death of 20-year-old Private Sean Benton, who was found dead at Princess Royal Barracks, Deepcut, in June 1995. The soldier, from Hastings, was found with five bullets in his chest at the Surrey base shortly after being told he was to be discharged from the Army. He was the first of four soldiers to die there between 1995 and 2002 amid claims of bullying and abuse. Privates Cheryl James, James Collinson and Geoff Gray also died from gunshot wounds.

Coroner Peter Rook QC arrives at Woking Coroner’s Court Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The inquest has heard evidence from more than 170 witnesses since it began in January at Woking Coroner’s Court. It was triggered following a campaign by Pte Benton’s family after the initial inquest – held a month after his death – recorded a verdict of suicide. His parents died before the second inquest was granted. Members of his family, including his sister Tracy Lewis and twin brother Tony Benton, were among those in court as the coroner began his ruling.

Tony Benton and Tracy Lewis Credit: Steve Parsons/PA