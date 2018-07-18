- ITV Report
Deepcut soldier shot himself after learning of discharge from Army
The death of a soldier at the notorious Deepcut Barracks more than 20 years ago has been ruled as a suicide and was caused by "self-inflicted" gunshot wounds to the chest, an inquiry has found.
Private Sean Benton killed himself just hours after he was told he was being discharged.
Pte Benton was the first of four soldiers to have died at the Surrey barracks between 1995 and 2002 amid claims of bullying and abuse.
Privates Cheryl James, James Collinson and Geoff Gray also died from gunshot wounds.
The 20-year-old was found on June 9, 1995, with five bullet wounds to his chest at the military base, moments after tricking a fellow junior officer that he was to relieve her guard duty, giving him access to the weapon.
The coroner said the first round Pte Benton fired injured him, but that a second round – fired when two officers arrived at the scene – proved fatal.
Letters to friends and family were found nearby soon after, expressing his upset at being discharged after a string of confrontations.
Coroner Peter Rook QC said that "there was ample evidence available to those at Deepcut that Sean was vulnerable".
An initial inquest, held just a month after Pte Benton’s death recorded a verdict of suicide – although no evidence was given about his experiences at Deepcut.
The coroner said the original investigation into the death was “woefully inadequate”.
Pte Benton’s family subsequently campaigned for years for a full investigation into his death amid allegations he suffered prolonged physical and psychological bullying, including being shackled and being pushed out of a window.
Mr Rook said he was hampered by a failure to preserve evidence, poor photographs of the scene and a lack of scrutiny of witness accounts, among other things.
The court heard how Pte Benton, originally from Hastings, had changed in attitude during his time at the notorious barracks.
The coroner said: “A common theme from former trainee colleagues is they observed a change in him … he was not as bubbly as he used to be.”
A witness previously told the inquest: “Sean was initially happy and as time went on he laughed less … he just stopped caring.”
This included a change in his demeanour and his appearance after he failed a military driving test, the court heard.
Mr Rook said: “It was not just those at Deepcut that noticed a change.
“His mother remarked to police that he phoned home less often and described Deepcut (in February 1995) as ‘boring and repetitive’.”
The court also heard how the conduct of Sergeant Andrew Gavaghan, one of Pte Benton’s instructors, was key in the investigation into the young man’s death.
The former Deepcut instructor was alleged to have bullied Pte Benton.
Witnesses have told throughout the months-long hearing of alleged physical and verbal abuse from Sgt Gavaghan, who was said to have an “alter ego” which he referred to as his “twin brother”.
Sgt Gavaghan denied the abuse allegations, saying he rarely brought out his alternative side.
Former Deepcut soldier Amanda Maxted-Blain said she recalled Pte Benton, originally from Hastings, being punched by an instructor then kicked as he lay helpless on the ground, as well as facing verbal abuse and being “humiliated”.
Another colleague, lance corporal Terri Lewis, told the hearing Pte Benton confided in her that he felt “bullied, that he was being singled out, that he was being picked on”.
But retired Brigadier Paul Evans, who was in overall command of Deepcut from 1993 to 1996, told the inquest he would be “absolutely horrified” to learn trainees were seriously bullied on his watch, and said he was not aware of any mistreatment of soldiers.
Pte Benton’s sister, Tracy Lewis, said: “This inquest has uncovered so much about what Sean’s life at Deepcut was like.
“It’s awful to think of what he might have been through, but I’m grateful to all those who gave evidence to help answer questions my family has been asking for 23 years.
“This process has revealed just how fundamental the flaws in the first investigation were, and how right my mum was to keep fighting for the truth.
"The Army, the first coroner and Surrey Police let my family down terribly.”
Prior to the conclusion of the inquest, Emma Norton, head of legal casework at Liberty and solicitor for the Benton family, said: “The Army must reflect honestly and unflinchingly – not only on what happened in 1995 – but on the serious failings that still exist in the Armed Forces’ internal justice system, two decades on.
“When things go wrong, soldiers need an independent body to turn to right from the outset.
"The Army must be more open to independent investigations by civilian police.
“The Army has nothing to fear from greater outside oversight.
"Without that we cannot be sure that other families won’t have to spend decades fighting for answers, as Sean’s have.”