Deepcut soldier shot himself after learning of discharge from Army

The death of a soldier at the notorious Deepcut Barracks more than 20 years ago has been ruled as a suicide and was caused by "self-inflicted" gunshot wounds to the chest, an inquiry has found. Private Sean Benton killed himself just hours after he was told he was being discharged. Pte Benton was the first of four soldiers to have died at the Surrey barracks between 1995 and 2002 amid claims of bullying and abuse. Privates Cheryl James, James Collinson and Geoff Gray also died from gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old was found on June 9, 1995, with five bullet wounds to his chest at the military base, moments after tricking a fellow junior officer that he was to relieve her guard duty, giving him access to the weapon. The coroner said the first round Pte Benton fired injured him, but that a second round – fired when two officers arrived at the scene – proved fatal. Letters to friends and family were found nearby soon after, expressing his upset at being discharged after a string of confrontations. Coroner Peter Rook QC said that "there was ample evidence available to those at Deepcut that Sean was vulnerable".

An initial inquest, held just a month after Pte Benton’s death recorded a verdict of suicide – although no evidence was given about his experiences at Deepcut. The coroner said the original investigation into the death was “woefully inadequate”. Pte Benton’s family subsequently campaigned for years for a full investigation into his death amid allegations he suffered prolonged physical and psychological bullying, including being shackled and being pushed out of a window. Mr Rook said he was hampered by a failure to preserve evidence, poor photographs of the scene and a lack of scrutiny of witness accounts, among other things. The court heard how Pte Benton, originally from Hastings, had changed in attitude during his time at the notorious barracks. The coroner said: “A common theme from former trainee colleagues is they observed a change in him … he was not as bubbly as he used to be.” A witness previously told the inquest: “Sean was initially happy and as time went on he laughed less … he just stopped caring.” This included a change in his demeanour and his appearance after he failed a military driving test, the court heard. Mr Rook said: “It was not just those at Deepcut that noticed a change. “His mother remarked to police that he phoned home less often and described Deepcut (in February 1995) as ‘boring and repetitive’.”

Pte Benton’s twin brother Tony Benton and sister Tracy Lewis at Woking Coroner’s Court Credit: PA