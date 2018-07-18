Delays and cancellations at Heathrow Airport as British Airways reports IT issues

British Airways has apologised after IT issues caused cancellations and delays in and out of Heathrow Airport.

Passengers reported long queues at Terminal Five of the west London airport on Wednesday evening, with others describing the situation as "chaos".

BA said it had experienced a "systems issue", resulting in a backlog of flights and some cancellations.

It came just hours after a fire alarm at Heathrow's air traffic control tower caused a separate set of delays for a number of airlines.

The fire alert briefly forced flights to be diverted to other airports.