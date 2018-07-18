‘Difficulties remain’ despite landmark divorce court ruling

A surveyor whose marriage ended 16 years ago has won a Supreme Court money fight with his ex-wife – but his lawyers say difficulties remain Five Supreme Court justices analysed the dispute between Graham and Maria Mills at a hearing in London in June. They ruled in Mr Mills’ favour on Wednesday. The pair have already staged fights in a family court and in the Court of Appeal. Their dispute has centred on the size of maintenance payments Mrs Mills gets from Mr Mills. Supreme Court justices focused on arguments about alimony paid to cover Mrs Mills’ rent.

Maria Mills arrives at the UK Supreme Court Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Judges have heard how the pair, who are in their 50s and have links to the London area, divorced in 2002 and agreed that Mrs Mills should get a lump sum plus monthly payments of £1,100. Four years ago Mr Mills, a surveyor, returned to a family court and argued that the payments should be reduced. He said Mrs Mills had lost the lump sum through “gross financial mismanagement” and argued she was in a position to work and increase her earnings. Mrs Mills disagreed. A family court judge ruled that nothing should change but Court of Appeal judges, who considered the case at a hearing in London in 2017, said Mrs Mills’ payments should rise by £341 to £1,441 a month. Supreme Court judges have overturned decisions made by Court of Appeal judges. Mr Mills’ solicitor, Beverley Morris, who is based at Lodders Solicitors, said after the ruling: “The decision has been hailed as a victory for Mr Mills, and whilst it is right to say we have won in the Supreme Court, the problem remains that Mr Mills is still paying a ‘Joint Lives Maintenance Order’ with no end in sight. “Within the element of maintenance, he is paying towards her rent, when the original award gave her a housing fund. It is therefore difficult to see it as a successful outcome when so many questions remain unanswered. “The Family Court is tasked with finding a fair solution. There remains judicial uncertainty as to what is fair – the Court of Appeal gave one view which the Supreme Court has reversed.

Graham Mills arriving at the Supreme Court to hear the ruling Credit: John Stillwell/PA