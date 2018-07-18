Disruption after fire alarm at Heathrow Airport

A British Airways spokesman said: “As a result of the temporary closure of Heathrow Airport’s air traffic control tower earlier this afternoon, a small number of flights from all airlines were forced to divert to alternative airports.

It “impacted operation of the airfield for a short while” on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Heathrow Airport spokesman.

A fire alert at Heathrow Airport’s air traffic control tower briefly forced flights to be diverted to other airports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We are doing all we can to keep any knock-on disruption to our services to a minimum and are sorry for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans. ”

A Heathrow Airport spokesman said: “Heathrow experienced a fire alarm activation that impacted the operation of the airfield for a short while. We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused.

“Emergency services responded using our regular safety procedures, and our operations have started to resume.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesman said: “We only had two diverts from Heathrow Airport as a result of the earlier action – one from Glasgow at 5pm and the other was from St Petersburgh at 5.10pm.”