Facebook condemned by Taoiseach over abusive content on site

Irish leader Leo Varadkar has condemned Facebook’s approach in how the social media giant deals with violent and abusive material on its site. A Channel 4 Dispatches documentary that aired on Tuesday night shows trainee moderators being told to leave disturbing footage and content on the site. The programme, Inside Facebook: Secrets of the Social Network, shows a reporter sent to work as a content moderator for Facebook in its Dublin headquarters.

It was claimed that thousands of reported posts remained unmoderated and on the site. Some of the posts were related to suicide threats and self-harm. The programme claimed that moderators were instructed not to remove extreme or graphic content from the social platform, despite breaching the company’s guidelines. The reporter worked undercover at the Facebook office and recorded training sessions. Some the videos and images that remained on Facebook included assaults on children, hate speeches and images of self-harm.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Credit: Brian Lawless/PA