Fox warns EU leaders over potential impact of no deal Brexit

EU leaders have been told the “ball is in their court” over the Chequers Brexit plan as a Cabinet minister warned of the catastrophic damage a “no deal” situation could do to their economies. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned that countries with close business links to the UK – such as Ireland – would suffer a hit of up to 8% of GDP from a failure to reach a Brexit agreement. His comments came as he launched consultations on post-Brexit trade deals and hinted that tariffs on imports of American cars could be reduced to secure an agreement with Donald Trump.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a stark message to the leaders of EU nations – which have so far remained publicly united in their stance on Brexit – Dr Fox highlighted how some would be hit far more than others if there was no trade deal for the UK. “We have made an offer to the EU27. The ball is now in their court,” he said. “We think that’s a fair and reasonable deal and they have to understand what no deal might mean as a consequence to their economies.” The impact would be “very disproportionately shared and might mean reductions in GDP of something like 4% for the Netherlands, 3.5% for Belgium and 7% or 8% for Ireland”. That was why the EU needed a “people’s Brexit, not a bureaucrats’ Brexit”, where the economic prosperity of citizens was placed about the “abstract ideology of the Brussels bureaucrats”, he said.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox speaking at the Royal Society in London Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Dr Fox, who backed the Chequers plan despite the resignations of fellow Brexiteers David Davis and Boris Johnson, insisted it gave the UK freedom to strike trade deals despite the proposal for aligning with Brussels’ rules on goods. “We will have absolute freedom to change our quotas and our tariffs, including on manufactured goods, under the agreement in Chequers,” he said. He highlighted Mr Trump’s concerns about the 10% tariff imposed on American cars entering the European Union, while vehicles from the bloc attracted a 2.5% tariff when exported to the US. “When we leave the EU, if it is under that Chequers agreement, we have absolute freedom to change those manufacturing tariffs and that at the moment is one of the key focuses that the US has.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.