Government errors mean 70,000 missed out on disability benefits

A “major error” by the Department for Work and Pensions led to 70,000 disabled people missing out on benefits worth up to £20,000 each, a parliamentary report has found. Esther McVey’s DWP expects to pay out £340 million in arrears by April next year, but claimants could still be left as much as £150 million short because the department does not plan to make up for underpayments dating from before October 2014, found the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC). And those affected will not be reimbursed for benefits such as NHS prescriptions, dentist’s treatment and free school meals which they missed out on because of the DWP’s mistake. Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier described the DWP’s response to the problem with employment and support allowance (ESA) as “blinkered and wholly inept”, and said it revealed “weaknesses at the highest levels of management”.

The committee gave the department until October this year to report back on action it is taking to ensure mistakes are not repeated. And it said the DWP should provide a figure for the total amount claimants have missed out on, along with an explanation of how it will provide “appropriate remedies”. “There is clearly much more to be done to right this wrong,” said the committee. “We encourage the department to act swiftly, decisively and comprehensively to address the harm caused by this mistake and, more broadly, to give much greater priority to correcting benefit underpayments to vulnerable people.” Those affected were people whose ability to work is affected by disability or illness, who were transferred from the old incapacity benefit on to ESA from 2011 onwards.

Some 70,000 ended up being underpaid for years, losing an average of £5,000. Credit: PA

Some 70,000 ended up being underpaid for years, losing an average of £5,000, found the report. Of these, more than 20,000 of those most in need are owed around £11,500 each and some as much as £20,000. The report found that the “unacceptable and entirely avoidable” situation came about because of “multiple failures” by the DWP. The department failed to listen to staff, claimants or experts when they warned that things were going wrong and failed to scrutinise its own processes properly or to ensure that they reflected the legislation, said the committee.

