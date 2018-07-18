HPV jab ‘should be offered to boys’

A jab that protects against cervical cancer should also be given to boys, advisers have told health ministers. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended a “gender-neutral” national vaccination programme to protect against sexually transmitted infection human papillomavirus (HPV). The HPV vaccination is routinely offered to girls aged 12 to 13 at secondary school and is free on the NHS up until their 18th birthday, but there have been growing calls to extend immunisation to boys.

The JCVI said: “If considering a cost-effectiveness analysis where a combined girls’ and boys’ programme is compared to no vaccination, gender-neutral HPV vaccination is highly likely to be cost-effective.” In July last year, campaigners reacted angrily when an interim report by the committee said it could not recommend extension. The Department of Health and Social Care has been urged to act quickly on the committee’s final report.

