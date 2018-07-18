Ian Paisley faces suspension from Commons over Sri Lanka holidays

Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley is facing a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons after his failure to register two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government. Mr Paisley had already apologised for what he said was his “unintentional failure” to register the hospitality, which he estimated was worth £50,000. The sanction recommended by a parliamentary watchdog on Wednesday could see Mr Paisley face a by-election. Members who are suspended from the Commons for more than 10 days are open to a recall petition.

Ian Paisley at a lunch in Washington DC Credit: Niall Carson/PA

A by-election would be triggered if 10% of the electorate in Mr Paisley’s North Antrim constituency sign that petition. If rubber stamped by Parliament, the suspension will also mean Prime Minister Theresa May will be shorn of one of the 10 DUP MPs propping up her minority government during a period that could see a number of crucial Brexit votes in the House of Commons. The sanction was outlined by the House of Commons Standards Committee following receipt of the findings of an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. The committee said Mr Paisley, son of late DUP founder the Reverend Ian Paisley, had committed “serious misconduct” and his actions “were of a nature to bring the House of Commons into disrepute”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The report, which said the cost of the hospitality may have been “significantly more” than Mr Paisley’s £50,000 estimate, said the Sri Lankan holidays in 2013 included business-class air travel, accommodation at first-class hotels, helicopter trips and visits to tourist attractions for the North Antrim MP and his wider family. The trips also included meeting with Sri Lankan governmental figures. The threshold for registering such hospitality in 2013 was around £660. In March 2014, Mr Paisley wrote to the then prime minister David Cameron to lobby against a proposed United Nations resolution setting up an international investigation into alleged human rights abuses in Sri Lanka.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.