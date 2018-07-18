Jewish Labour MP will face ‘action’ for branding Jeremy Corbyn anti-Semitic

Action will be taken against Labour MP Margaret Hodge over a tirade in which she allegedly called Jeremy Corbyn an anti-Semite, a spokesman for the Labour leader has said.

Dame Margaret reportedly challenged Mr Corbyn behind the Speaker’s chair in the Commons, following the adoption by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee of a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism which has been widely denounced by Jewish groups.

The Huffington Post reported that Dame Margaret told him: “You’re a f****** anti-Semite and a racist … You have proved you don’t want people like me in the party.”

Mr Corbyn reportedly told her: “I’m sorry you feel like that.”

Labour later confirmed an incident had taken place, but Dame Margaret has yet to comment, though she has reportedly denied swearing.

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman branded the Barking MP’s remarks “clearly unacceptable”.

He declined to reveal the precise nature of the action being brought against Dame Margaret, who is herself Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust.

But he said that it would be taken under Parliamentary Labour Party procedures requiring MPs to behave in a “respectful” way towards colleagues and not to “bring the party into disrepute”.

He said that Mr Corbyn himself would not be a complainant in any case brought against the veteran MP and former minister.

“Under the terms of PLP rules, behaviour has to be respectful between colleagues and not bring the party into disrepute,” said the spokesman.

“The behaviour was clearly unacceptable between colleagues. Jeremy’s door is always open to discussions with members of the PLP. Action will be taken.”