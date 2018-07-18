Key points from ruling in Sir Cliff’s case against BBC

Below is a summary of Mr Justice Mann’s key findings on the evidence and his conclusions regarding the BBC’s breach of Sir Cliff’s privacy. – Sir Cliff was a compelling witness and his evidence was accepted in full. – The singer had a legitimate expectation of privacy from South Yorkshire Police in relation to the investigation and the search of his home, and his right to privacy was not outweighed by the BBC’s right to freedom of expression. – The consequences for Sir Cliff of the police investigation being made public were very serious and are likely to have been magnified by the manner and style of broadcasting. – The filming into Sir Cliff’s flat was an infringement of his privacy rights and added to the somewhat sensationalist nature of the coverage. The main use of the helicopter was to add sensationalism and emphasis to the scoop of which the BBC was so proud.

Media outside the Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire, where police searched Sir Cliff Richard’s apartment Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

– The BBC viewed this as a big story, and presented it in a big way. The corporation went in for an invasion of Sir Cliff’s privacy rights in a big way. The BBC added drama and a degree of sensationalism by the nature of its coverage. – The effect on the singer was profound and affected his dignity, status and reputation to the extent that he felt he could not face the world in the manner in which he had done previously. – He would have been caused upset even if the investigation had not been publicised but that would pale into insignificance to what he did suffer. – General damages of £190,000 awarded plus £20,000 aggravated damages for the BBC’s submission of the story for a “scoop of the year” award, which to a degree repeated the invasion of privacy with a metaphorical fanfare. – BBC reporter Dan Johnson was anxious to make a bit of a name for himself by getting this story and bringing it home.

BBC reporter Dan Johnson Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA