Man arrested after 3m euro drugs stash seized from van in Dublin

Gardai have arrested a man after three million euro worth of MDMA and Ketamine was seized from a van in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The van was stopped in the Kilbarrack area of the city as part of ongoing investigations into drug trafficking.

During the operation, a number of packages were seized by customs officers, which contained around 30kgs of MDMA and 20kgs of Ketamine with an estimated value of three million euro.

During a follow up search, an additional 1kg of herbal cannabis worth around 20,000 euro was seized from a house in the area.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was detained at Raheny Garda Station on drug trafficking charges.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s customs service, and the Garda national drugs & organised crime bureau.

Inquiries are continuing.