Man released on bail following arrest over attack on home of Gerry Adams

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has been released on bail. The man was detained on Tuesday night on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey. Officers also carried out searches of properties in west Belfast on Tuesday night.

Bobby Storey (left) and Gerry Adams address a rally Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Explosive devices were hurled at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and Mr Storey on Friday night, with Sinn Fein condemning the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks. No-one was injured, but a car in the driveway of Mr Adams’ home was damaged. Police said the remnants of large, industrial firework-type devices were found at both properties. The detained man was released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further police inquiries. Following the attacks, Mr Adams said he was “very, very thankful” that no-one was hurt.

