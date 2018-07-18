Marks & Spencer spreads energy tentacles with Octopus tie-up

High street giant Marks & Spencer is to reboot its energy offering as it looks to challenge Britain’s dominant gas and electricity providers. The retailer has announced a new strategic partnership with Octopus Energy to supply households under the M&S brand from September 2018. The launch of M&S Energy comes just a week after the high street firm split with SSE, its previous partner of nine years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Customers who had M&S Energy through SSE will be offered the choice to stick with the energy giant or move over to a new Octopus tariff. M&S said the new offering will “challenge the Big 6” – which consist of British Gas, SSE, EDF, Npower, E.On and ScottishPower – and disrupt the traditional energy market, starting with a rebuttal of “punitive tease-and-squeeze pricing policies”. “Tease and squeeze” relates to the practice of new customers receiving cheaper rates, subsidised by longer term consumers. Instead, M&S and Octopus said they will launch a transparent price model and a digitally focused service. Octopus Energy, launched in 2016, has more than 200,000 customers and is backed by private equity firm Octopus Capital.

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe Credit: Marks & Spencer/PA