May’s Brexit challenges set to continue

Theresa May’s Brexit difficulties will continue as she faces a grilling by MPs about her plans for leaving the European Union.

The Prime Minister avoided a damaging defeat – which could have had major implications for her leadership – by just six votes in the Commons on Tuesday night.

She now faces a potentially difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions and an appearance in front of the Liaison Committee of senior MPs on Wednesday.

Pressure on the Prime Minister continued to mount as a poll gave Labour a five-point lead over the Conservatives.

On a night of high drama in Westminster on Tuesday, the Prime Minister thwarted a rebel Tory move which could have forced her to try to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU by 307 votes to 301, helped by Labour Brexiteers.

But 12 Conservatives broke ranks to back the customs union measure, even though Tory whips told would-be rebels that there would be a confidence vote if it passed – potentially resulting in the collapse of Mrs May’s administration.