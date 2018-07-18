Michelle Obama rules out running for US president

Michelle Obama will not be running for president due to family concerns, she revealed during a charity event organised by the Hunter Foundation in Edinburgh on Tuesday. During a question-and-answer session with Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger, the Times reported that Mrs Obama said: “I will not be running for office.”

A parent to Malia and Sasha, the former first lady said she had the support her her daughter, adding: “It’s a gruelling thing for any family to go through. Barack made it look easy. It’s not.” On Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, the newspaper reported Mrs Obama as saying: “This election in my country doesn’t give me hope.” She added: “There is definitely something going on with us as women where we would make that choice. It’s something we need to own.” Mrs Obama was also said to have revealed she is planning a family holiday to Scotland.

Singer Beverley Knight and piper Craig Weir were also guests at the fundraiser. Credit: Lesley Martin/PA