Move to recruit Irish language translators for European Union

A recruitment campaign is under way for 72 Irish language translator posts in the European Union as part of major plans to make Irish a full working language over the next four years.

The drive was launched for posts in the institutions of the European Union in Brussels and Luxembourg.

The Irish language became an official and working language of the EU in 2007.

The post were unveiled at an event in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin on Tuesday evening, which was attended by the Government chief whip and Minister of State for the Irish language, Joe McHugh TD, Christos Ellinides, directorate general for translation at the European Commission, and Sarah Rooney, from the European Personnel Selection Office (Epso).