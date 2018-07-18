- ITV Report
Move to recruit Irish language translators for European Union
A recruitment campaign is under way for 72 Irish language translator posts in the European Union as part of major plans to make Irish a full working language over the next four years.
The drive was launched for posts in the institutions of the European Union in Brussels and Luxembourg.
The Irish language became an official and working language of the EU in 2007.
The post were unveiled at an event in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin on Tuesday evening, which was attended by the Government chief whip and Minister of State for the Irish language, Joe McHugh TD, Christos Ellinides, directorate general for translation at the European Commission, and Sarah Rooney, from the European Personnel Selection Office (Epso).
Also attending the launch was TG4 presenter, Caitlin Nic Aodh, and actor, Colm Mac Gearailt, from Ros na Run.
Mr McHugh said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to obtain a rewarding international career in Brussels and Luxembourg, two multi-cultural cities full of life, in the heart of Europe, which are only a few hours travelling distance from many of Europe’s other main cities.
“Translators have a central role in everything the EU Institutions do, and the translation services have a key role to play in strengthening communications and improving the level of understanding amongst our citizens about the EU’s role in our daily lives.
“For those who have an interest in a career in translation, or for those who have a high standard of Irish and would like to undertake a new career abroad, this is an excellent opportunity to work for the EU Institutions, in an environment where employees are given excellent opportunities to further their careers and their own personal development.”