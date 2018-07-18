MSP racially abused during interview

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has been subjected to racist abuse as he gave an interview in Glasgow.

The politician said he was being interviewed on racism and Islamophobia when someone shouted “Paki bastard” at him.

He tweeted: “Just had someone shout “Paki bastard” in my face whilst doing an interview on (ironically) racism and Islamophobia standing by the Clyde.

“Not experienced such blatant in your face racism like that in years. What’s going on in the world!”