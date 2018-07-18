National campaign challenging ‘careful littering’ launched

More than a quarter of people admit to “careful littering” such as leaving drinks cans or coffee cups on window ledges, polling has found. A new campaign to stop people leaving food packaging behind them on a park bench when eating or drinking “on the go” or at a train station or bus stop before boarding has been launched, reminding the public it is still littering. The campaign to tackle careful littering is being rolled out after a survey of 2,143 people for Keep Britain Tidy by YouGov revealed that 27% admitted to this type of littering. It is being launched in Manchester following a successful pilot conducted by Keep Britain Tidy and supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery, which placed signs in places where rubbish is commonly left.

The campaign uses signs to remind people that carefully leaving their rubbish behind is still littering Credit: Keep Britain Tidy/PA

A series of posters and floor vinyls were developed to tackle the moment when people might carefully place litter on the ground or a surface before walking away and leaving it. They offer people a reminder that, whether it is “carefully” placed or simply thrown on the floor, it is still littering. The trial took place in town centres, bus stops and parks across the country and saw the total amount of litter reduced by a fifth (20%), while in some areas, the reduction was up to 57%. Of the 1,072 people polled by Keep Britain Tidy in the trial areas, nearly two-thirds (63%) said the campaign would stop them leaving litter behind again.

The campaign aims to tackle ‘careful’ littering such as the coffee cup left on a window ledge or the sandwich wrapper abandoned on a park bench Credit: Keep Britain Tidy/PA