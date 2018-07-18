NI anti-abortion activists warn MPs over Westminster interference

Anti-abortion activists from Northern Ireland have warned MPs that any move to change the region’s laws at Westminster would cripple devolution. Campaigners travelled to London on Wednesday to make clear their opposition to any relaxation of Northern Ireland’s strict legal position on terminations. The group of anti-abortion activists spanned the region’s traditional political divide, with a Democratic Unionist Assembly member joining a former Sinn Fein mayor and SDLP councillor to caution against change.

The Government has faced pressure to reform abortion legislation in Northern Ireland amid the ongoing lack of devolved government. The calls for change intensified after Supreme Court judges said the current laws were incompatible with human rights legislation. Downing Street has maintained its view that the issue should be dealt with by a restored devolved Assembly. The trip to London was organised by campaign group Both Lives matter. Co-founder of the organisation Dawn McAvoy said: “We would urge British MPs to respect the people of Northern Ireland and our elected representatives. Our current law provides proper protection for both the mother and the unborn baby and we’ve found that many women have no desire for that law to be changed.”

Founder of Both Lives Matter Dawn McAvoy Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Carla Lockhart, DUP Stormont Assembly Member for Upper Bann, said: “I have constituents who are deeply concerned at the prospect of abortion on demand being foisted on Northern Ireland. “Any move to liberalise our abortion laws through Westminster would be unreasonable and disrespectful to the democratic process in Northern Ireland. Such significant change would undermine the principle of devolution. “It would be short-sighted and foolish in the extreme to take advantage of the current political complexities at Stormont to impose such controversial legislation over our heads.”

