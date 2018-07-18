Number of stillborn babies falls to record low

The number of stillbirths in England and Wales has fallen to a record low.

There were 2,873 stillborn babies in 2017 compared with 3,112 in 2016, a decrease of 7.7%, official figures show.

This is the lowest number since records began in 1927, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rate decreased from 4.4 per 1,000 births in 2016 to 4.2 in 2017, the lowest in 90 years.

Since 2007, the rate has fallen by 19.2%.

In 1927, there were 26,021 babies stillborn and 38.3 per 1,000 births.