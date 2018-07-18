Parents of ‘brightest star’ little boy appeal for BAME organ donors

The family of a “kind and loving” little boy who became an organ donor after he died have implored people from BAME backgrounds to back organ donation. The appeal from the family of Aari Patel comes as it emerged that an increasing number of people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are dying while waiting for a new organ.

Aari Patel saved the lives of two children after his parents chose to donate his organs Credit: Family handout/NHSBT

A new report from NHS Blood and Transplant sets out how many BAME groups are “poorly represented” on the organ donor register relative to the current British population. People from BAME backgrounds make up 11% of the UK population yet the 35% of people waiting for a kidney transplant are from these communities. Organ and tissue types need to be closely matched between organ donors and recipients, and blood and tissue types differ across ethnic groups. The report highlights how only 7% of deceased organ donors in the UK are from minority ethnic groups. And the number of living donors from black and Asian communities has decreased.

NHSBT said that 21% of people who died on the waiting list last year were from a black, Asian or ethnic minority background compared with 15% a decade ago. The parents of Aari Patel have backed a new campaign calling on more families from BAME communities to support organ donation. Aari died in 2016 when he was three, following an accident at home. His parents Jay and Sina asked at the hospital whether their son could be an organ donor, and his organs saved the lives of two children – a boy and a girl – in dire need of a transplant.

Aari’s parents described him as a kind and loving boy Credit: Family handout/NHSBT