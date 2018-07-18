Passengers evacuated after train catches fire and ‘fills with smoke’

Around 175 passengers have been evacuated from a train which caught fire and “filled up with smoke” near Derby.

Images posted on social media showed smoke billowing from one end of the train as passengers stood at the side of the track.

British Transport Police (BTP) said there were no reports of anyone hurt in the blaze, which took place on a CrossCountry service from Birmingham New Street to Glasgow shortly after 1pm.

One passenger, Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, told the Press Association the carriage had “filled up with smoke fast” after the fire broke out underneath.