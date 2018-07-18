Princess Eugenie follows Meghan's lead as she embraces the public with wedding guest invites

Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank will invite 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, the couple have announced. Members of the public will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share the special day on Friday, October 12. Those attending will see the arrival of the congregation and members of the Royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the service and watch the bride and groom leave St George’s Chapel at the end of the ceremony.

Just like Meghan, the couple will pass through the Windsor Castle grounds after they wed. Credit: Ian West/PA

The newlyweds will then go on a short carriage procession, which will pass through the grounds of Windsor Castle and onto Windsor High Street before returning to the castle. Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle at the same location in May. Two hundred onlookers, most of them associated with charities close to both Harry and Meghan’s hearts, gathered in the castle grounds to see the couple leave the chapel as husband and wife. It was announced in January that Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter, and Mr Brooksbank had become engaged in Nicaragua during a private holiday. The 28-year-old princess began dating the 31-year-old brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila about seven years ago after they met while skiing near the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.