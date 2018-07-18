Rare seven-week-old white lion cub makes debut at Texas zoo

A rare white lion cub, one of less than 500 worldwide is on public display at an animal sanctuary in northeastern Texas.

Luna, a 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) white African lioness made her debut last week at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler.

Sanctuary director Emily Owen says white lions are endangered due to over hunting and only about a dozen white lions are left in the wild.

Their low numbers are due to poachers and "canned hunting facilities" where people pay to hunt the lions.

Luna, who is bottle-fed every two to three hours, will be moved to her own habitat when she is 6 months old.