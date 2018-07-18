Second man held over attack on Gerry Adams’ house

A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams.

The 46-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the same investigation. He was released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further police inquiries.

Explosive devices were hurled at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and Mr Storey on Friday night, with Sinn Fein condemning the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks.