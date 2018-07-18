Second man held over Gerry Adams house attack freed on bail

A second man arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has been released on bail.

The 46-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey.

He was later released on bail pending further police enquires.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the same investigation. He was also released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further inquiries.