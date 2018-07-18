Student acquitted of racially-aggravated harassment over anti-white comments

A mixed-race student who shouted “we hate whites” and “white c****” in a corridor at a university accommodation block has been acquitted of a public order offence. Lauren Leigh, 19, hugged family members and wiped away tears after being cleared of racially-aggravated harassment because her actions were not motivated by hostility. Prosecutors brought the charge against the psychology and criminology student after audio of racially abusive chanting was recorded at a Nottingham Trent University halls of residence in March. An inquiry into the recording, later posted on Twitter, led to the suspension of a number of students by the university.

Lauren Leigh, 19, is surrounded by people as she leaves an earlier court hearing Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

A male student was fined over the incident, which also saw anti-black chants, after pleading guilty to a public order offence at the same court in May. Ms Leigh told her trial she accepted saying the words attributed to her by prosecutors but said she was responding to anti-black chanting within her earshot. She also told the court that she warned others involved in chanting that they may offend a black student whose room was nearby.

