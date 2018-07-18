Surveyor wins Supreme Court cash fight with ex-wife

A surveyor whose marriage ended 16 years ago has won a Supreme Court money fight with his ex-wife. Five Supreme Court justices analysed the dispute between Graham and Maria Mills at a hearing in London in June. They ruled in Mr Mills’ favour on Wednesday. The pair have already staged fights in a family court and in the Court of Appeal.

Graham Mills arriving at the Supreme Court to hear the ruling Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Their dispute has centred on the size of maintenance payments Mrs Mills gets from Mr Mills. Supreme Court justices focused on arguments about alimony paid to cover Mrs Mills’ rent. Lady Hale, the Supreme Court President and most senior justice on the panel, has said the case raises a point of law of “some considerable importance”. Judges have heard how the pair, who are in their 50s and have links to the London area, divorced in 2002 and agreed that Mrs Mills should get a lump sum plus monthly payments of £1,100.

Maria Mills arrives at the UK Supreme Court Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA