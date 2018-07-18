- ITV Report
-
Brazilian World Cup star's mother kidnapped by armed gang after luring her with bouquet of flowers
The mother of Brazilian World Cup footballer Taison was kidnapped after assailants came to her house with a bouquet of flowers.
CCTV footage shows Rosangela Freda being lured to the security gates of her home in Pelotas, southern Brazil, before being grabbed and bundled into a car.
Ms Freda was rescued after military police recognised the kidnapper's vehicle and tracked it down.
Three men and one woman have been arrested, but another attacker managed to escape.