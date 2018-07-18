TalkTalk most complained-about broadband and landline provider

TalkTalk is the most complained-about home broadband and landline provider, while BT tops the table for complaints about pay TV, latest figures show. Virgin Mobile attracted the most complaints among mobile providers at 11 per 100,000 customers, but only just ahead of newcomer iD Mobile at 10 per 100,000, according to industry regulator Ofcom’s quarterly league tables. TalkTalk attracted 29 complaints per 100,000 customers for its broadband offer, ahead of BT on 23 and Plusnet on 20 – with all three exceeding the industry average of 16.

Ofcom’s latest broadband complaints figures Credit: Ofcom/PA

The same three companies also garnered the most complaints among landline providers, with TalkTalk on 20, Plusnet following with 15 and BT attracting 14 – with all three again exceeding the industry average of 12. Among pay TV providers, BT exceeded its competitors for complaints with 16 per 100,000 customers, followed by Virgin Media with nine and TalkTalk on eight. Sky received the lowest number of complaints for broadband, landline and pay TV services, while Tesco Mobile was the best performer for pay-monthly mobile. Ofcom said both companies had performed “consistently well” for several years compared with the industry average. The report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom about the UK’s largest providers of home broadband, landline telephone, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services, between January and March. Overall complaints about broadband and landline services have decreased, and there was no change in the total number of complaints received about mobile and pay TV.

