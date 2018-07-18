Teenage pregnancy rate decline ‘may be linked to time spent online’

Teenage pregnancy rates could be declining because of the amount of time young people spend online, a new report suggests. The social interactions of teenagers, including a focus on family time and keeping in touch over the internet, may have affected their likelihood of having sexual relationships, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) said. This could have contributed in part to teenage pregnancy levels dipping to their lowest since records began last year, the charity added. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 18,076 conceptions to women aged under 18 in England and Wales in 2016, an 11% decrease from 2015.

More time spent online could be causing a decline in teenage pregnancies Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

This equates to 18.9 conceptions per thousand women aged 15 to 17, compared to a rate of 47.1 per thousand in 1969, the figures released in March show. Around 1,000 16 to 18-year-olds took part in a survey as part of the research by BPAS. More than two thirds (70%) said they speak to friends online four or more times a week, while less than a quarter (24%) interact with friends in person this is often outside of work or studying. Around one in five (22%) said they see friends outside of work or study once a month or less, the survey found. The researchers suggest young people who regularly socialise face-to-face with their friends or partners are more likely to be sexually active. Almost half (46%) of teenagers who see friends four times a week said they have had sex before, compared to 29% of those who see them in person once a month or less.

