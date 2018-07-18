Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Theresa May’s horror day ahead

Prime Minister Theresa May has a tough day ahead (Chris Ratcliffe/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May is gearing up for one of the most difficult days of her tenure.

She faces grillings from the Opposition, her own MPs, a possible “Geoffrey Howe” moment from Boris Johnson – and, to cap it all, drinks this evening with Britain’s political news reporters.

Here’s how her Wednesday diary looks:

12 noon Prime Minister’s Questions – These sessions are getting longer and longer. Brexit will be the focus of intense scrutiny from the other political parties.

Prime Minister’s Questions are the longest they’ve ever been Credit: PA Wire

2pm Debate – This is on the future relationship between the UK and EU. The big question is will Boris Johnson take the opportunity to make a statement about his resignation as foreign secretary? This could pile even more pressure on Mrs May.

Will Boris Johnson take the opportunity to attack Mrs May’s Brexit plan? Credit: Leon Neal/PA

3pm Liaison Committee – Mrs May faces a grilling from the senior MPs who chair Commons select committees across all different subjects.

6pm 1922 Committee – This influential group of Tory backbench MPs can be vocal and difficult for their leaders. Any letters calling for a no confidence vote in the leader are lodged with chairman Graham Brady.

Graham Brady leads the 1922 Committee Credit: Rick Findler/PA

7pm Drinks – Awkward timing for this social event with leading political journalists.