Theresa May’s horror day ahead

Theresa May is gearing up for one of the most difficult days of her tenure.

She faces grillings from the Opposition, her own MPs, a possible “Geoffrey Howe” moment from Boris Johnson – and, to cap it all, drinks this evening with Britain’s political news reporters.

Here’s how her Wednesday diary looks:

12 noon Prime Minister’s Questions – These sessions are getting longer and longer. Brexit will be the focus of intense scrutiny from the other political parties.