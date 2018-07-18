Tommy Robinson faces wait for ruling in contempt of court challenges

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson – who is serving a 13-month jail term for contempt of court – faces a wait to find out if he has succeeded in challenges against conviction and sentence.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett announced at the end of Court of Appeal proceedings in London on Wednesday that the court would try its “level best” to give a decision by the end of July.

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, watched via video link from prison.

During the hearing, his QC Jeremy Dein urged Lord Burnett and two other judges to overturn contempt of court findings, submitting that procedural “deficiencies” had given rise to “prejudice”.

Mr Dein, when asking the judges to reduce the jail sentence, argued that it was “manifestly excessive”, and said that “insufficient weight” had been given to personal mitigation.

Robinson was jailed in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media.

The footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.